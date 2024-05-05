Blue Fin Capital Inc. Takes $424,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,256,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,878,454. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.72. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.