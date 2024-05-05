Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $271,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 33,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 139,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 101,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.99. 12,104,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,314,010. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

