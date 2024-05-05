CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.88-2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $928-938 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $927.27 million. CyberArk Software also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.34-0.44 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYBR. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.63.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $6.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.32. The company had a trading volume of 768,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,485. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $125.15 and a fifty-two week high of $283.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.27.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

