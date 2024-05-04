Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 57,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Comcast Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.69. 22,278,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,677,254. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $153.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

