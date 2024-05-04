Research Analysts’ New Coverage for May 4th (ALLT, AMNB, BDL, BGSF, BIOL, CETX, CNET, CVCY, CVU, DFS)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, May 4th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Allot Communications Ltd alerts:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.