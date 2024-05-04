Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) PT Raised to $405.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $405.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MSI. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.50.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI traded up $17.42 on Friday, hitting $353.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,346. The company has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $356.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $342.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.39.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 118.6% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 81,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.