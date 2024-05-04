HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.04% from the company’s previous close.

DYN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $26.08. 761,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,175. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.00. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $30.27.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.17). On average, analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 1,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $40,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,895,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 177,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $4,250,174.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,148,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,770,760.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wildon Farwell sold 1,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $40,734.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,895,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,875,432 shares of company stock worth $44,368,530 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

