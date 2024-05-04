Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR) Position Reduced by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.42% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMAR. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 5.1% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 93.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:BMAR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,573 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.99 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

