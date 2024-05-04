Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 230,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.9 %

BAPR stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.47. 18,546 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.19.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

