Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,247 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000.

Shares of ITB stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,961,221 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.58 and a 200 day moving average of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

