Grin Price Tops $0.0489 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and $158,012.81 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,569.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.12 or 0.00730092 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.19 or 0.00129290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00042694 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00056342 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.64 or 0.00197642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.00102723 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

