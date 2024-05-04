DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE DD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,391,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,032. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average is $72.11. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $79.19.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

