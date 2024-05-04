Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Raised to $147.00 at UBS Group

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.65.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE DLR traded up $6.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,309,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,043. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.15. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 40.8% in the first quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $6,656,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 62,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 8,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 86.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 336,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,481,000 after purchasing an additional 155,926 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

