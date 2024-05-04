Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.29), Zacks reports. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $780.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. Cimpress updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cimpress Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $83.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.94. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $100.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $289,270.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at $970,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,309 over the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMPR shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

