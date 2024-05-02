XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Receives Outperform Rating from Leerink Partnrs

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for XOMA’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on XOMA. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of XOMA in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday.

XOMA Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ XOMA opened at $25.82 on Monday. XOMA has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $300.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.57.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 886.91% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. Research analysts predict that XOMA will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XOMA

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XOMA stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in XOMA were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

