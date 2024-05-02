Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Walker expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$102.22 million for the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.86%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WDO. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.75 to C$14.25 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.33.

Shares of WDO opened at C$10.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -260.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$6.33 and a 12 month high of C$11.28.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

