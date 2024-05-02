Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Walker expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.
Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$102.22 million for the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.86%.
View Our Latest Analysis on Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of WDO opened at C$10.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -260.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$6.33 and a 12 month high of C$11.28.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wesdome Gold Mines
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Kraft Heinz: Serving Up A Tasty Dip for Investors to Snack On
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Yum! Brands: Can Digital Strength Offset Same-Store Declines?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Wall Street Believes in First Solar Stock’s Bull Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.