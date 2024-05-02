USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $42.51

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.51 and last traded at $42.55, with a volume of 6757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.98.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $876.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.44.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.35. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $221.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $205,893.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $205,893.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin Guest sold 11,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $539,539.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,491 shares in the company, valued at $514,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,791 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 18.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,485 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

