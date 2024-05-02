United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

Shares of UG stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 23.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United-Guardian Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United-Guardian stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UG Free Report ) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 3.37% of United-Guardian worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Featured Articles

