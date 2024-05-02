United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Stock Performance
Shares of UG stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 23.71%.
United-Guardian Company Profile
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
