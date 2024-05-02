Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Lifted by B. Riley

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

EPRT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

EPRT stock opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.68%.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $143,307.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,892 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,571.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $143,307.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,892 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,571.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $238,979.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,904 shares in the company, valued at $14,433,053.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,906 shares of company stock valued at $674,749. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

