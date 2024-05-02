DA Davidson Comments on FS Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for FS Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FS Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

FS Bancorp stock opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $247.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.95. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $38.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in FS Bancorp by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 284,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.71%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

