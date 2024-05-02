Philcoin (PHL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $244.61 Million

Philcoin (PHL) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Philcoin has a market capitalization of $244.61 million and $19.41 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Philcoin has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Philcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Philcoin Profile

Philcoin’s launch date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.

Philcoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Philcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

