McAdam LLC Makes New Investment in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 18,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $157.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $125.98 and a twelve month high of $194.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.17.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Universal Display

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.