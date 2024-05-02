Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $560,000 Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 135.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in CDW by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in CDW by 4.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW opened at $241.86 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.59 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.34 and its 200 day moving average is $229.26.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. CDW’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CDW from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.67.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

