Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 18,471 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 509.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,029,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,112,000 after buying an additional 81,413 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,358,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,841,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,619,000. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 288,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 50,525 shares during the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $32.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

