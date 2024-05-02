Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,298 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,898 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,204,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,096 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,436,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,313,000 after buying an additional 1,602,449 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,102,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,385,000 after buying an additional 1,393,365 shares during the period. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $37,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VICI opened at $28.90 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on VICI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

