iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $105.10. 252,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,401. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $110.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.49 and a 200-day moving average of $105.98.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

