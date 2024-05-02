Cannell & Co. Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cannell & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 5.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Ecolab by 63.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 168,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,625,000 after buying an additional 65,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.65.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $224.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $231.86.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

