iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FALN opened at $26.14 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.