iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ FALN opened at $26.14 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10.
About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Use Put Credit Spreads to Catch Falling Knives More Safely
- What are earnings reports?
- Starbucks: Indicators Turns Bearish, New Lows in Sight
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Kraft Heinz: Serving Up A Tasty Dip for Investors to Snack On
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.