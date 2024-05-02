iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on May 7th

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0734 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBTH opened at $21.83 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

