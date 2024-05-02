iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on May 7th

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0734 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:IBTH opened at $21.83 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
