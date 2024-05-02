Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys 389 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 35,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1498 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

