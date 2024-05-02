Howe & Rusling Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $444,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $107.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.77 and a 200 day moving average of $103.17. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $110.33.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

