Orion Capital Management LLC Buys 1,100 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ON by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ON by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONON. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on ON from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of ONON opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.17. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $504.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.30 million. ON had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

