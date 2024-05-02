Duratec Limited (ASX:DUR) Insider Acquires A$85,994.00 in Stock

Duratec Limited (ASX:DUR – Get Free Report) insider Krista Bates purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.53 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$85,994.00 ($56,575.00).

Duratec Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Duratec Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Duratec’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Duratec’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Duratec

Duratec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of assessment, protection, remediation, and refurbishment services to a range of assets, primarily steel and concrete infrastructure in Australia. It operates through Defence, Mining & Industrial, Buildings & Facades, and Energy segments.

