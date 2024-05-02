Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 4,973 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.08% of argenx worth $17,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARGX. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in argenx by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in argenx by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in argenx by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,607,000 after buying an additional 19,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $27,952,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on argenx in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $521.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.16.

argenx Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ARGX opened at $383.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $384.79 and its 200 day moving average is $414.05. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $550.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of -74.58 and a beta of 0.65.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

