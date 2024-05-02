Certuity LLC Purchases 1,576 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Certuity LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,178,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 50,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $127.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.03. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $131.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

