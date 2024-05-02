Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $152.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

