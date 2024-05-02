Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of AIRG opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $56.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.85. Airgain has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $6.37.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. On average, analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $54,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $54,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at $494,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,814 shares of company stock valued at $122,510 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 2,350.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,320 shares during the period. Airgain accounts for approximately 1.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 3.64% of Airgain worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

