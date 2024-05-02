Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Airgain Price Performance
Shares of AIRG opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $56.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.85. Airgain has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $6.37.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. On average, analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Airgain
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 2,350.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,320 shares during the period. Airgain accounts for approximately 1.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 3.64% of Airgain worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.
Airgain Company Profile
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Airgain
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.