Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 6,801 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 160.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 149,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 25,782 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 113,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $62.87 on Tuesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.44 and a 200-day moving average of $59.58.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

