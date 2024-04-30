Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Expands By 11.5%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,815,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the March 31st total of 4,318,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,926.0 days.
China Vanke Stock Up 18.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CHVKF opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. China Vanke has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.29.
China Vanke Company Profile
