Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Expands By 11.5%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,815,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the March 31st total of 4,318,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,926.0 days.

China Vanke Stock Up 18.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CHVKF opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. China Vanke has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.29.

China Vanke Company Profile

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

