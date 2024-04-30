Naviter Wealth LLC Has $742,000 Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,593,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,119,000 after acquiring an additional 115,947 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,802,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,736,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 25,291 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,405,000 after purchasing an additional 81,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 21.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,775,000 after buying an additional 226,754 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Takeda Pharmaceutical
- What is a Special Dividend?
- McDonald’s Trend Following Signal is an Opportunity Today
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- CVS Stock is Nearing a 52-Week Low, Better Buy Than Walgreens?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Did the Rally in Coca-Cola Company Stock Just Fizzle Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.