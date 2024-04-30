Naviter Wealth LLC Has $742,000 Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,593,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,119,000 after acquiring an additional 115,947 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,802,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,736,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 25,291 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,405,000 after purchasing an additional 81,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 21.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,775,000 after buying an additional 226,754 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

