ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ING Groep by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.9% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 9.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Stock Performance

NYSE ING opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.58. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 32.29%. Research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.697 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.90%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

