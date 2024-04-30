Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Short Interest Up 10.4% in April

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,452,100 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the March 31st total of 2,220,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,452.1 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of CLNXF opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. Cellnex Telecom has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.70.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

