Numbers Protocol Price Hits $0.0902 on Exchanges (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Numbers Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0902 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Numbers Protocol has a market capitalization of $49.46 million and $1.05 million worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Numbers Protocol Profile

Numbers Protocol’s launch date was November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 618,431,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,495,315 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io.

Numbers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 618,431,900 with 608,368,916 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.09456728 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $1,008,924.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numbers Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numbers Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

