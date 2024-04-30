Myers Industries (MYE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $191.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $823.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYE. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

