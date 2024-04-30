Stagwell (STGW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Stagwell to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Stagwell has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.750-0.880 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.78-0.88 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.12 million. Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Stagwell to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Stagwell Price Performance
Shares of STGW opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. Stagwell has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Wade Oosterman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $646,148.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wade Oosterman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $646,148.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn purchased 10,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,438.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Stagwell Company Profile
Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stagwell
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.