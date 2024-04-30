Stagwell (STGW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Stagwell to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Stagwell has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.750-0.880 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.78-0.88 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.12 million. Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Stagwell to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell Price Performance

Shares of STGW opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. Stagwell has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stagwell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.11.

Get Our Latest Report on STGW

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wade Oosterman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $646,148.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wade Oosterman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $646,148.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn purchased 10,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,438.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.