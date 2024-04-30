PPL (PPL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. PPL has set its FY24 guidance at $1.63-1.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.630-1.750 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect PPL to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03.

PPL Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on PPL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

