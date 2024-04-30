NRG Energy (NRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect NRG Energy to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. On average, analysts expect NRG Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NRG stock opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average of $54.60. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -152.34%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

