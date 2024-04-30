Intrust Bank NA Purchases 98 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $44,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.77.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $10.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.90. The company had a trading volume of 734,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,111. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

