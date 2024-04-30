Intrust Bank NA Reduces Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 795.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,107,000 after buying an additional 125,071 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 35,386 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,083,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,073,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,308,000 after acquiring an additional 132,748 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in CBRE Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.53. The stock had a trading volume of 70,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,612. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $98.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBRE. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Insider Activity

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

