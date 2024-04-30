Golem Price Tops $0.50 on Major Exchanges (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Golem token can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Golem has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. Golem has a market cap of $501.79 million and approximately $164.60 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Golem launched on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Golem Network Token (GLM) is a digital currency used as a means of exchange on the Golem Network, a decentralized platform for computing power. Created by Golem Factory GmbH, GLM is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to pay for services such as rendering graphics, scientific research, and machine learning, and to incentivize computing power providers on the network. GLM can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and stored in digital wallets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

